Koppla in USB-C i min dator?

Koppla in USB-C i min dator?

Hej
Jag har den här porten (19 pin) på mitt moderkort:

JUSB3: USB 3.2 Gen1 ConnectorThis connector allows you to connect USB 3.2 Gen1 ports on the front panel

Går det med hjälp av denna att ansluta USB-C i min stationära?

ja det går

https://www.amazon.se/InLine-33446B-till-intern-adapter/dp/B0...

