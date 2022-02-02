Koppla in USB-C i min dator?

Dahla77
Hej
Jag har den här porten (19 pin) på mitt moderkort:
JUSB3: USB 3.2 Gen1 ConnectorThis connector allows you to connect USB 3.2 Gen1 ports on the front panel
Går det med hjälp av denna att ansluta USB-C i min stationära?
ja det går
https://www.amazon.se/InLine-33446B-till-intern-adapter/dp/B0...
here we go!
