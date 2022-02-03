Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Hur upplevde/upplever du "medelålderskrisen"?

Hur upplevde/upplever du "medelålderskrisen"?

Jag arbetar för närvarande med en psykologibok där jag stötte på denna paragraf i kapitlet om den mentala utvecklingen hos människan:

Citat:

"De nya omständigheterna kräver ett nytt förhållningssätt inför livets villkor. Den omställning som krävs i detta skede av livet kan skapa en så kallad medelålderskris. Den mynnar oftast ut i en insikt om att det gäller att fylla livet med en ny mening.

Många passar då på att ta upp intressen som har fått stå tillbaka under lång tid. Istället för att bekymra sig över att ungdomens tid är förbi kan det uppstå en tillfredsställelse i att man helt plötsligt börjar få tid över till sådant som tidigare har prioriterats bort."

Jag har alltid trott att "medelålderskrisen" endast varit förknippat med att, "försöka känna sig ung igen genom att göra unga saker igen" som en slags protest mot det oundvikliga åldrandet tills att man funnit sig själv att, "Okej, jag åldras åt det negativa hållet nu. Bättre att göra det bästa av saken istället för att försöka leva i förnekelse!".

Den klassiska manifestationen av 30+ åriga män som kör omkring i dyra sportbilar eller män som passar in i Magnus Ugglas låt "Fula gubbar".

Min fråga är hur du upplever din pågående "medelålderskris" (om du nu ens upplever den som en "kris") eller hur du har upplevt den som du kommit förbi den "fasen" och om så, när upplevde du att du gjorde det? Eller har du aldrig upplevt att du genomgått en så kallad "medelålderskris"?

Stämmer påståendet in på dig att du "plockat upp intressen som tidigare prioriterats bort"?

Själv fyller jag 33 år nästa vecka så jag "borde" vara inuti "medelålderskrisfasen" just nu?

Jag vet inte om "försöker bli ekonomiskt oberoende" skulle klassas som det eller bara vara något som i princip alla försöker med.

Medlem

Som 45åring så hade jag gett dig en örfil om jag träffat på dig din yngling!

Medlem

Medelålder är väl ändå snarare vid 50 än 30? Vid 30 har ju livet knappt dragit igång. Då har man nog med andra problem.

Medlem

Du får allt vänta några år! Först vid 40-45 brukar man anses komma in i medelåldern.

Medlem
Skrivet av AplAy:

Själv fyller jag 33 år nästa vecka så jag "borde" vara inuti "medelålderskrisfasen" just nu?

Du har minst 10 år kvar tills dess. Vid 33 är man knappt vuxen ens ju.

