Gamingburk 3080 ti 10850k - LG C1 48 OLED - kringutrustning

Hej,

Så kom han den efterlängtade sonen och det har blivit allt mindre tid vid datorn.

Finns kvitto på allt, jag är enda ägaren.

Innehåll:

Chassi: Phanteks Eclipse P500a
CPU: Intel i9 10850k
Kylare: Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black
Ram: G.SKill Trident Z Neo RGB 32GB (2x16GB) 3600mhz cl16
GPU: Nvidia 3080 ti RTX TUF
Mobo: Gigabyte z490 Gaming X
Nvme1: WD Black SN750 NVMe M.2 - 1TB
Nvme2: Kingston A2000 M.2 500GB
PSU: Corsair RM750X 750W v2

Kringutrustning
Steelseries Apex 7 TKL
Logitech PRO Wireless mus
Logitech XL musmatta
Logitech Wireless PRO Gamling headset

Skärm

LG C1 Oled 48 OLED 2 månader gammal inga pixelfel

Jag säljer till vem jag vill om jag vill och tar bud i tråden datorn finns i Vasastan, Stockholm och kan köras ut i närområdet alternativt så kan den skickas men föredrar upphämtning.

Nytt bud: 1 337 kr Grattis till faderskapet.
5000kr för LG C1 Oled 48

Bjuder 6000 + frakt för alla komponenter utom chassi och gpu

Är intresserad av grafikkortet om du säljer det separat.

Nytt bud: 6 500 kr Bjuder 6500+frakt för alla komponenter utom gpu och chassi
6600 + frakt

Skrivet av AktaLacken:

6 500 kr Bjuder 6500+frakt för alla komponenter utom gpu och chassi

6700:-

Skrivet av shrghi:

Är intresserad av grafikkortet om du säljer det separat.

Skrivet av AktaLacken:

6700:-

kan absolut stycka upp den bara allt blir sålt

Budar 15k på datorn.

Gpu

Skrivet av ibland:

kan absolut stycka upp den bara allt blir sålt

Riktpris ?

Kan skärmen skickas?

Mvh J

Skrivet av ibland:

kan absolut stycka upp den bara allt blir sålt

Om det behövs så kan jag även köpa chassit.

