NVIDIA Hotfix GeForce 511.72

NVIDIA Hotfix GeForce 511.72

The hotfix addresses the following issues:

G-SYNC cannot be re-enabled on G-SYNC Compatible displays after manually disabling from the NVIDIA Control Panel [3523157]
Call of Duty Vanguard random corruption [3519774]
Assassin's Creed Valhalla may fail to launch correctly [3525655]

Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5320

