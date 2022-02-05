NVIDIA Hotfix GeForce 511.72

Ragnarok
Medlem ♥ ★
●
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
The hotfix addresses the following issues:
G-SYNC cannot be re-enabled on G-SYNC Compatible displays after manually disabling from the NVIDIA Control Panel [3523157]
Call of Duty Vanguard random corruption [3519774]
Assassin's Creed Valhalla may fail to launch correctly [3525655]
Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5320
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.