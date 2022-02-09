Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Microsoft fixar läs- och skrivprestandan i Windows 11

Melding Plague

Microsoft fixar läs- och skrivprestandan i Windows 11

Windows 11 introducerade en bugg som kraftigt kunde sänka prestandan hos lagringsenheter, något som nu ska vara fixat i en kommande uppdatering.

Läs hela artikeln här

Medlem

Denna formulering:
"I den kumulativa uppdateringen KB5010386, då ska problemet vara fixat helt och hållet. Uppdateringen har redan gått ut i produktions- och beta-kanalerna, med lansering för samtliga Windows 11-enheter inom kort."
(samt efterföljande beskrivning om installation utanför Windows Update)

är lite förvirrande, eftersom KB5010386 är den vanliga månatliga uppdateringen som släpptes på "patchtisdagen" för februari (dvs igår, 2022-02-08).

Är det fel KB-nummer eller är formuleringen om tillgängligheten fel? (Eller gammal, om nyheten var tänkt att publiceras tidigare?)

Hedersmedlem

Det jag undrar mest över är hur tusan jag får tillbaka en klocka som också visar sekunder i windows 11.

Av någon anledning verkar det här nämligen vara bortplockat?

Skribent
Skrivet av evil penguin:

Denna formulering:
"I den kumulativa uppdateringen KB5010386, då ska problemet vara fixat helt och hållet. Uppdateringen har redan gått ut i produktions- och beta-kanalerna, med lansering för samtliga Windows 11-enheter inom kort."
(samt efterföljande beskrivning om installation utanför Windows Update)

är lite förvirrande, eftersom KB5010386 är den vanliga månatliga uppdateringen som släpptes på "patchtisdagen" för februari (dvs igår, 2022-02-08).

Är det fel KB-nummer eller är formuleringen om tillgängligheten fel? (Eller gammal, om nyheten var tänkt att publiceras tidigare?)

Fint uppmärksammat, artikeln är uppdaterad med tidsenlig information

Medlem

Jag har helt glömt bort att 11:an existerar... 10:an rullar på bra, men finns det någon lista över klara fördelar med 11:an?

Medlem
Skrivet av Söderbäck:

Det jag undrar mest över är hur tusan jag får tillbaka en klocka som också visar sekunder i windows 11.

Av någon anledning verkar det här nämligen vara bortplockat?

Du och många fler undrar det. ShowSecondsInSystemClock i registret funkar tyvärr inte i Windows 11.
Jag kör med ElevenClock nu och det funkar.

Medlem
Skrivet av Dunder:

Jag har helt glömt bort att 11:an existerar... 10:an rullar på bra, men finns det någon lista över klara fördelar med 11:an?

Bättre schemaläggare som stödjer alder lake (tror inte win10 har den?), å directstorage, när väl spel börjar nyttja det, är väl de sakerna jag bryr mig om. Annars är det same same; uppgradera eller inte, spelar ingen roll.

Medlem
Skrivet av JBerger:

Bättre schemaläggare som stödjer alder lake (tror inte win10 har den?), å directstorage, när väl spel börjar nyttja det, är väl de sakerna jag bryr mig om. Annars är det same same; uppgradera eller inte, spelar ingen roll.

Alright, blir väl till att "uppgradera" när hårdvaran byts ut nästa gång

Medlem
Skrivet av Dunder:

Alright, blir väl till att "uppgradera" när hårdvaran byts ut nästa gång

Jag personligen var i samma båt men jag har uppgraderat nu till slut, jag gillar det. Jag gillar verkligen menyn och hur systemet känns. Den klart negativa aspekten var just att klocka på skärm 2 samt 3 ej fanns, så fixade elevenclock som tidigare nämnts och har därmed löst det.

