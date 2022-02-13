Överföringshastigheten är så otroligt slö (Synology)

[NTP]

Please ensure that your Regional Options are configured correctly. To check this, please browse to Main Menu > Control Panel > Regional Options and then check that your timezone is set correctly and you are pulling the correct time down from an NTP time server.

[IPv6]

Please also ensure that you have disabled IPv6 on your network interface if your country does not support IPv6 routing (the UK for example does not support IPv6 routing). To do this, please browse to Main Menu > Control Panel > Network > Network Interface > [Select NIC] > Edit > IPv6 and then set the IPv6 setting to 'Off'.

[DNS]

(Ignore this if your NAS is jointed to a domain) Please ensure that you are using Google's DNS servers to ensure that there is no issue with any DNS name resolution as a result of using your ISP's DNS servers. To change this, please browse to Main Menu > Control Panel > Network > General > Enable ‘Manually configure DNS server’ and then set the primary and secondary DNS options to the following:

Preferred: 8.8.8.8

Alternative: 8.8.4.4

[Gateway]

Ensure that your Default Gateway setting has been properly configured to your router's IP address. This can be changed by browsing to Main Menu > Control Panel > Network > Network Interface > [Select NIC] > Edit and then modify the Gateway option.

[Bond]

Disable any advanced network configuration options such as Jumbo Frames or Link Aggregation. Jumbo Frames can be disabled under Main Menu > Control Panel > Network > Network Interface > [Select NIC] > Edit and then disable the ‘Set MTU value manually’ option.

Link Aggregation can be disabled by deleting the bonded link under Main Menu