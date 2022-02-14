NVIDIA GeForce 511.79

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, and Martha is Dead featuring NVIDIA DLSS. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest updates including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and the introduction of NVIDIA Reflex in iRacing.

Fixed Issues in Version 511.79

[Call of Duty: Vanguard][Assassins Creed Valhalla]: The games may display random corruption or white/black screen. [3503111/3525655]

[Battlefield 2042]: The game may display color flashes on the screen. [3503086]

[Corel Paint Shop Pro XI]: The application cannot be launched. [3510891]

[G-SYNC]: After disabling G-SYNC on G-SYNC Compatible monitor and TV, G-SYNC cannot be re-enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3523157]

Digital Vibrance is reset when monitor goes to sleep. [3519430

Open Issues in Version 511.79

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

[Grid Legends][GeForce RTX 3-series]: Background artifacts flicker. [3524560]

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]

[NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][Ampere] Putting notebook to sleep by closing the lid and then waking up the notebook may cause Windows to reboot when in dGPU mode. [3444252]

[NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]

The native resolution for a DVI or HDMI display may not be available from the display settings if the display contains an invalid EDID. [3502752]

Download: https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/geforce-511-79-whql-driv...