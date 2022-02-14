Vortex Race3 RGB MX Silver

Nizr
Medlem ♥
●
Mina projekt: Airvolv | W2AX (Cootek W2)
Social: Facebook | Instagram
Björn showed us what kind of level one can achieve with a keen eye for detail and a sense for style. - SM i PC moddning 2015
Vortex RACE3 RGB PBT - MX Silver. Kommer i originalkartong med tillbehör. Inhandlat i April 2021, inga skavanker och fungerar utmärkt. Legat nedpackat sedan Augusti 2021, men nu testat och fungerar som det ska.
Pris: 1000kr
Finns att hämta i Nyköping eller skickas mot fraktkostnad.
Mina projekt: Airvolv | W2AX (Cootek W2)
Social: Facebook | Instagram
Björn showed us what kind of level one can achieve with a keen eye for detail and a sense for style. - SM i PC moddning 2015
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.