Blåtand vs optical.

Blåtand vs optical.

Hej hopp.
Jag har öron och de är kopplade till lystringscentra, men ibland behöver man stöd i ljud/codec.

Då Google snart sagt är oanvändbart för sök på precisa frågor och funderingar, så frågar jag här.

Jag är tämligen väl befaren inom inom HIfi. Men jag vet inte så mycket om modern trådlös överföring.

Frågan.

OM alternativen står mellan praktisk trådlös blåtand, eller ansluta med optiskt, vad ger mest whiskey ljudkvalitet?

Optisk Toslink ger väl bäst kvalitét om du håller dig till 2.0 / 2.1

Bluetooth kör man om man vill ha det trådlöst.

/Lifooz

Tack för koncist svar. BT går alltså bort, även om BT låter rimligt bra.
Gott. Jag behöver välja en annan stärkare och inte förlita på BT.

Bästa hade varit HDMI men då behöver du en förstärkare som har det.

Skall du inte köra mer än 2.0 eller 2.1 så fungerar Toslink utmärkt, driver själv mitt Z-5500 med en sådan kabel.

/Lifooz

