AMD släpper Radeon Software 22.2.2 för Total War: Warhammer III
Support For
AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processors with Radeon Graphics
AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processors with Radeon Graphics
Total War™: Warhammer III
AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations for AMD Ryzen™ processors with integrated graphics paired with discrete Radeon™ graphics can be found below:
Up to 24% increase in performance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla™ @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449
Up to 23% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 5 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.RS-449
Up to 18% increase in performance in Borderlands 3™ @ 1080p Badass settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449
Up to 17% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449
Up to 12% increase in performance in Gears 5™ @ 1080p High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449
Up to 11% increase in performance in Fortnite™ @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449
Up to 10% increase in performance in Cyberpunk® 2077 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449
Known Issues
Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
Kan laddas ner från AMD:s webbplats.