AMD släpper Radeon Software 22.2.2 för Total War: Warhammer III

AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations for AMD Ryzen™ processors with integrated graphics paired with discrete Radeon™ graphics can be found below:

Up to 24% increase in performance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla™ @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

Up to 23% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 5 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.RS-449

Up to 18% increase in performance in Borderlands 3™ @ 1080p Badass settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

Up to 17% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

Up to 12% increase in performance in Gears 5™ @ 1080p High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

Up to 11% increase in performance in Fortnite™ @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449