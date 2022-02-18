Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

AMD släpper Radeon Software 22.2.2 för Total War: Warhammer III

Häxmästare ✨

AMD släpper Radeon Software 22.2.2 för Total War: Warhammer III

Support For

  • AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processors with Radeon Graphics

  • AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processors with Radeon Graphics

  • Total War™: Warhammer III

AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations for AMD Ryzen™ processors with integrated graphics paired with discrete Radeon™ graphics can be found below:

  • Up to 24% increase in performance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla™ @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

  • Up to 23% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 5 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.RS-449

  • Up to 18% increase in performance in Borderlands 3™ @ 1080p Badass settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

  • Up to 17% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

  • Up to 12% increase in performance in Gears 5™ @ 1080p High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

  • Up to 11% increase in performance in Fortnite™ @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

  • Up to 10% increase in performance in Cyberpunk® 2077 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449

Known Issues

  • Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

  • While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

  • Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Kan laddas ner från AMD:s webbplats.

Medlem

Låter som att den skulle släppts för 16 dagar sedan.

Medlem

Jag som bet det sura äpplet och köpte ett 6900xt för dubbla riktpriset och antog att allt tjat om hur AMD har dåliga drivare var överdrivet... min dator har kraschat mer senaste veckorna än den gjort senaste 5 åren.

Medlem
Skrivet av avrasta:

Jag som bet det sura äpplet och köpte ett 6900xt för dubbla riktpriset och antog att allt tjat om hur AMD har dåliga drivare var överdrivet... min dator har kraschat mer senaste veckorna än den gjort senaste 5 åren.

Om du spelar Apex så är det lika för alla just nu då S12 updaten förstörde spelet till viss del.
För mig har det vart precis tvärtom, mycket bättre upplevelse med mitt AMD kort än med mina kort innan från 30XX serien.

