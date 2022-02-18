Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Foto och video Tråd

Är det fel på kameran som jag har köpt?? (Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15)

Är det fel på kameran som jag har köpt?? (Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15)

Har köpt en begagnad kamera på blocket och misstänker att något inte står rätt till.
När man tittar ner i linsen på kameran så ser man prickar, se bilder.
Visst ska det inte vara så här på en kamera??

https://imgur.com/a/VMkORhz

damm/repor?

ser ut som små färgfläckar, testa att skrapa bort det med din nagel

Det sitter innanför linsen.

Inte för att jag är någon kameraexpert men nej, sådär ska det så klart inte se ut. Frågan är om det bara är smuts så det går putsa bort, annars kan man undra hur den blivit behandlad.

ser ut som antireflex-coatingen har delvis släppt? Det kan nog hända på en äldre kamera.

Syns det på bilderna när du använder kameran?

// LZ

Har tagit några få bilder än så länge och har inte sett något utav det på bilderna.
Har köpt kameran på blocket, med "blocketpaketet" så har ett dygn på mig att bestämma om jag ska behålla kameran eller inte.

Har tagit några få bilder än så länge och har inte sett något utav det på bilderna.
Har köpt kameran på blocket, med "blocketpaketet" så har ett dygn på mig att bestämma om jag ska behålla kameran eller inte.

Fanns det någon information om detta i annonsen eller vid kontakt med säljaren?

Så här står det i annonsen "Kamera Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15 i perfekt skick"

Betalade 2500:- för kameran och då ingick även en väska till kameran.
Trodde att det var ett bra pris, då nypriset på kameran ligger över 5000:- med en väska till.

https://www.scandinavianphoto.se/panasonic/lumix-dmc-lx15-sva...

Ser ut att möjligen vara fläckar från rosin-cored lödtenn. OM det är det så är det bara att ta bort med nageln eller någon plastbit. Brukar trilla sönder till ett fint pulver. Kanske är den köpt som trasig och lagad av säljaren? Vilda spekulationer men men.

