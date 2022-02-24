Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

Temp på ram vid överclockning

1
Medlem

Temp på ram vid överclockning

Har försökt att överclocka mina ram, vilket jag lyckats med. Kör dem i 3733mhz cl 15-16-16-32. Men fick öka volten till 1.45V.
Kört olika stabilitetstester och allting verkar grönt.
Men..
Vad skulle ni anse är max temp på ram vid en överclock? När börjar de bli ostabilt? 40? 50? 60grader?

// big-jepp 👍

Medlem
Tror de beror på lite vad de är för ram du har. Micron, Samsung etc.
Har själv Samsung B die. Vad jag hört ska dessa vara känslig för temps vid 50C.
Kört mina minnen i 4000mhz CL16, 1,5v och strax under 50C. Återställt till 3600mhz förtillfället då jag behöver lokalisera ett problem jag har i BF2042.

Medlem
Jag har samsung B die (g.skill)
Mina ligger på 45 grader vid memtest, samt 43 vid gaming 👍men snart blir de varmare i luften och tempen sticker iväg i datorn.. kör just nu rätt hög trefi men ska sänka den till sommaren.

Medlem
Jag har kört över 50C utan errors, har sett folk på andra forum som kört uppemot 60C.
Mina minnen är antagligen stabila i 4000mhz, de som stoppar mig eventuellt är FCLK på 2000mhz (samma frekvenz som minnet 2000mhzx2).

45 ska inte vara några problem. Jag brukar ligga på 48-49C i spel.

Medlem
Okej 👍
Mina ram är 4133cl 19, men tror mitt moderkort begränsar till 3733 (får inte någon högre hastighet än 3733 att boota). Ska flasha till nyaste biosen och se om de löser mitt problem 👍

Har du pillat någpt med de övriga timingsen? (Än de primära) 👍

Medlem
Primära och subtimings. Jag kan köra 3733mhz CL14-14-14-28 eller 4000mhz CL16-16-16-36.
Vad har du för processor? AMD 5000 kan bli kinkig efter 3800mhz vilket jag misstänker är fallet för mig. Mitt moderkort stödjer 4400mhz minnen, men cpun klarar antagligen inte 4000mhz om jag vill köra jämnt på MEM:FCLK:UCLK (2000:2000:2000).

Medlem

Mina timings vid 3733mhz:

Medlem
Jag kör i7 6700k. Moderkort z170deluxe, ska klara 4000mhz med nyare bios 👍
Snyggt jobbat! Riktigt tighta timings ✌
Testa bench i aida64?

Tänkte visa mina, men vet inte hur jag lägget in bilder från mobilen 😅

Medlem
Ja, jag brukar utgå med siffror därifrån, kan inte exakt minnas vad jag får med 3733mhz, men 4000mhz ger 63gb i read och 61-62gb i write, ns är lite högre på AMD vanligtvis, ger som bäst 53ns blankt.

Hittade en gammal bild:

Medlem
Stiligt ✌
Ligger på
Read: 55000
Write: 57000
Copy: 50000
Ns:39,9

Hur lägger jag in bilder från mobilen 🤔

Medlem
Jag använder imgur. Skapa ett konto där, så kan du ladda uypp bilder från både datorn och mobilen via deras mobilapp.

