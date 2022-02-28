Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Hur bör jag dra nätverk i villan?

1
Medlem

Hur bör jag dra nätverk i villan?

Vi håller för tillfället på att renovera hela huset och när vi ändå har ner all tretex på väggarna så tänkte vi dra ordentliga uttag för ethernet till alla rum. Varje uttag kommer dras upp till vinden från respektive rum. Frågan är bara vad som är mest lämpligt att göra i vår situation?

Fibern kommer in i "Hobby/spelrum 1" och jag funderar på om man ska ha själva centralen i det rummet eller om man istället ska dra upp nätverket helt och hållet på vinden. Fördelen med detta är att det blir oerhört lätt att koppla in alla kablar som kommer från vardera rum, men nackdelen är att jag inte vet hur klimatet på en vind är + att vi behöver få upp ström dit.

Helst vill jag få bort allt från "Hobby/spelrum 1", då en nätverkscentral med massor av switchar förstör rummet en aning. Hur ni någon idé hur man kan lösa detta på bästa sätt?

Medlem

Tänker du ha några övervakningskameror inne (mot ytter dörr eller på annan plats) eller utomhus?
Dra kablar till de ställena redan nu, tejpa ändarna så att fukt inte kommer in i kabeln (kanske onödigt men så gjorde jag).

För utomhus kameror så hade jag dragit två kablar till varje hörn på huset, sedan kan du koppla in på de ställen där du vill.
Kanske en extra kabel mot den sidan där du har uppfarten beroende på hur det ser ut.

Om du i framtiden vill ha en nätverksansluten ringklocka så dra en kabel till ytterdörren också, så mycket smidigare med POE för ringklockan än att behöva byta batteri på den.

Hur tänker du köra ditt WiFi i huset? Dra kabel till de innertak där du tänker sätta upp dina AP:s.

Dra dubbel kabel till alla uttag inomhus.
Jag hade dragit in ett uttag någonstans i köket också.

Medlem

Du har ju källare, se till att hitta lämplig plats att få ner fiber dit direkt, jämnare temperatur och mindre ljud i övriga huset, det skulle jag sikta på iallafall.
Sedan beroende på förutsättningarna dra därifrån till övriga rum.

Lycka till med huset.

Medlem
Skrivet av Warcaith:

Helst vill jag få bort allt från "Hobby/spelrum 1", då en nätverkscentral med massor av switchar förstör rummet en aning.

Upp med prylarna i takhöjd så är de ur vägen.

Medlem

Fler uttag/rum speciellt i vardagsrum och spelrummet. Dra ett till köket också när du ändå är igång.
Man kan aldrig har för många eluttag eller nätverksuttag.

1
