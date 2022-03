Skrivet av Rådström: Du får nog betala lite mer om själva attacken. Hur ser dina filer ut? Hur såg meddelandet ut etc? Gå till inlägget

"Read Me"

ATTENTION!

Don't worry, you can return all your files!

All your files like pictures, databases, documents and other important are encrypted with strongest encryption and unique key.

The only method of recovering files is to purchase decrypt tool and unique key for you.

This software will decrypt all your encrypted files.

What guarantees you have?

You can send one of your encrypted file from your PC and we decrypt it for free.

But we can decrypt only 1 file for free. File must not contain valuable information.

You can get and look video overview decrypt tool:

https://we.tl/t-Tzr5skvBsz

Price of private key and decrypt software is $980.

Discount 50% available if you contact us first 72 hours, that's price for you is $490.

Please note that you'll never restore your data without payment.

Check your e-mail "Spam" or "Junk" folder if you don't get answer more than 6 hours.

To get this software you need write on our e-mail:

support@sysmail.ch

Reserve e-mail address to contact us:

helprestoremanager@airmail.cc

Your personal ID:

0405JUsjdVOl4RTmYRU3xlDzfmupAlZVBfKoNp8ANPTCf70o6