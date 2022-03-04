Radeon Arenalin 22.2.3 - optimeringar för Elden Ring, Shadow Warrior 3 och GRID Legends

UndaC
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-22...
Support For
Elden Ring
Shadow Warrior 3:
Up to 5% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings on 6900 XT
Up to 5% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings on 6800 XT
Up to 6% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings on 6700 XT
GRID Legends:
Up to 7% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings on 6900 XT
Up to 8% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings on 6800 XT
Up to 15% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings on 6700 XT
Known Issues
Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
