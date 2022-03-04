Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Radeon Arenalin 22.2.3 - optimeringar för Elden Ring, Shadow Warrior 3 och GRID Legends

https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-22...

Support For

  • Elden Ring

  • Shadow Warrior 3:

Up to 5% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings on 6900 XT
Up to 5% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings on 6800 XT
Up to 6% increase in performance in Shadow Warrior 3 @ 4k High settings on 6700 XT

  • GRID Legends:

Up to 7% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings on 6900 XT
Up to 8% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings on 6800 XT
Up to 15% increase in performance in Grid Legends @ 4k Ultra High settings on 6700 XT

Known Issues

  • Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

  • While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

  • Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Medlem

Enhanced Sync problem, we meet again 🧐

Medlem

Tänk på procenten!

