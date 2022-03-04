Main PC: I7-12700K, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3200Mhz, MSI Z690 Pro DDR4, MSI SuprimX RTX 3080 10Gb,
Seasonic Focus 850W, Wallmounted, Display: MSI Optix MAG321cqr
Guest PC: I9-9900K, 32Gb Corsair LPX DDR4 3000Mhz, Asrock z390m Pro, MSI Ventus RTX 3070 8Gb, Seasonic Platinum 750W,
Wallmounted, Display: AOC AG271qx
Laptop: Acer Helios 300 (i7-10870H,RTX 3060 6Gb, 16Gb DDR4)
Fick en dator, fascinerande att den inte har överhettat
PeanutPowerz
Medlem ♥ ★
●
CaptainRedbeard
Medlem ★
●
Main PC: I7-12700K, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3200Mhz, MSI Z690 Pro DDR4, MSI SuprimX RTX 3080 10Gb,