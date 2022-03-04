Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Fick en dator, fascinerande att den inte har överhettat

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Fick en dator, fascinerande att den inte har överhettat

Jag har aldrig rört vattenkylning och typ inte pillat på en dator som senaste 10 åren.
Fick en dator som jag tänker att jag inte vill skicka runt innehållet i luften där jag bor.

Vad ska jag tänka på innan jag börjar denna trevliga uppgift?

Tack på förhand
https://imgur.com/a/wQVBfNv

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har inget tips vill bara säga herregud...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Witten82:

Vad ska jag tänka på innan jag börjar denna trevliga uppgift?

Gå till inlägget

Inte mycket att tänka på. Tryckluft och gör det utomhus om du inte vill ha det i dina lungor o bo

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara