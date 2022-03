Räcker en hyfsat basic kylare till 12900k om man bara använder den för gaming?

They later mentioned the same day of their announcement on how to fit a D15 to the Strix Z690-i that the mobo will not recognize a m.2 in the second/bottom slot if the top slot is removed. This is exactly what happened to me. After some research, I came to the conclusion that the top m.2 slot MUST be installed and have a drive in it for the second m.2 drive to be recognized.

I had to then uninstall the mobo, pull the cooler off, re-install the top m.2 slot and move the m.2 to the top slot. I was able still able to fit the D15 sans top heatsink shroud. See photo.