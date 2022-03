Hello to all good people!

Guys help with advice...

I have an old computer that I want to sell

the question is:how much can i get for it...

I7 2600k

ASrock z77

16 gb ddr3 1600(2×8)

R9 280x 3gb

Ssd 120gb

HDD 500gb

Silver power 500w 80+

Fractal Design r2?