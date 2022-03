Nyhetsquiz vecka 9 2022: Hackerangrepp, Blu-ray och duell i testlabbet

“We want Nvidia to push an update for all 30 series firmware that remove every LHR limitations otherwise we will leak [the hardware] folder,” said the Lapsus$ group on Telegram. “If they remove the LHR we will forget about [the] folder… We both know LHR impact mining and gaming.”

Earlier this week, Lapsus$ added another unusual demand: it wants Nvidia to open source its graphics chip drivers for macOS, Windows and Linux devices. The group gave Nvidia until March 4 — that’s today — to comply.