Forum Datorkomponenter Kylning och överklockning av processorer Tråd

Asus tuf B560 + I5 11400f går varm.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Asus tuf B560 + I5 11400f går varm.

Införskaffade Asus tuf b560 och en I5 11400f. Problemet är att Asus brädan verkar ha en massa power som default. Då det var en hel del år sedan jag pillade på en asusbräda så skulla jag behöva lite hjälp från nån som har liknande setup. Idle ligger nu på 42-50 typ. Kör en https://www.inet.se/produkt/6901948/deepcool-captain-120-ex-v... sådan kylare. Så nått i Bios måste ske...
Tacksam för hjälp.

Gorham

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara