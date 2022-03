For 2nd and 3rd Generation Intel® Core™ Processors the maximum supported resolutions are:

* DisplayPort 1.1 = 2560x1600 at 60 Hz

* HDMI 1.4 = 1920x1200 at 60 Hz

* DVI (Single-link) = 1920x1200 at 60 Hz

* VGA = 2048x1536 at 75 Hz