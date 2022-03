Ubiquiti UDM/UDM Pro Uppdateringar

Editerar tråden lite:

Tänker att det finns intresse i de uppdateringar som sker för UDM/UDM Pro så skapar en tråd där vi alla kan hjälpas åt att hålla utkik.

Release nedan är en beta och således markerat i fetstil, så att det är lätt att se vilken status en release har.

2022-03-10

New Software Release

UniFi OS - Dream Machines 1.12.13 has been released

Overview

Bundled applications

• UniFi Network 7.1.55

• UniFi Protect 1.21.3

• UniFi Talk 1.14.4

• UniFi Access 1.3.38

Improvements

• Add Floorplan feature to the dashboard.

• Add support for WAN/LAN remapping on UDM-Pro port 8-11.

• Add support for disabling weak ciphers for L2TP VPN.

• Add support for IGMP snooping on UDM/UDM-Pro switch ports.

• Add support file download progress indicator.

• Redesign UniFi OS Settings.

• Wireless feature/fix parity with UAP 6.0.14 release.

• Allow setting SFP speed during setup.

• Allow disabling Console Remote Access only when connected locally.

• Auto-update timezone when IP changes (based on GeoIP).

• Improve compatibility to PPPoE ISP provider that provides IPv6.

• Improve mobile experience in UniFi OS settings.

• Improve push notification stability.

• Improve establishing a remote connection.

• Improve internet connectivity check.

• Improve the accuracy of SFP link status detection.

• Improve Cloud config backup feature.

• Improve system stability.

• Update OpenSSL to 1.1.1l.

• Upgrade busybox from 1.31.1 to 1.34.1

• Upgrade Suricata to 6.0.4.

• Move running applications to the top of the list in UniFi OS settings.

• Require to agree to ToS to enable SSH.

• Various remote connectivity improvements.

• Update app switcher for the local portal.

• Minor LCM fixes and improvements.

• Remove weak ciphers' support from the WiFiman service.

• Remove TLS1.0 and TLS1.1 support for guest portals.

• Separate firewall logs from /var/log/messages to /mnt/data/log/kern.log.

Bugfixes

• Fix timezone issue for Sao Paulo.

• Fix issue where arping message was spamming log files

• Fix performance gauges in UniFi OS settings for Safari.

• Fix issues where excessive incorrect failovers are reported.

• Fix issue where configuration may fail to apply in edge cases.

• Fix to avoid console locking up for some users.

• Fix a commit error issue when changing firewall rules.

• Fix an issue where UniFi applications may fail to start in some rare cases.

• Fix an issue where Chromecast speaker groups cross VLAN don't work.

• Fix issue where 1G manual speed setting on UDM brings link down

• Fix a corner issue where the default routing table may become incorrect when both WANs are used.

• Fix an issue where a wireless bandwidth profile may not work as expected when WAN is PPPoE on UDM.

• Fix a corner issue that UDM-Pro may suffer boot issue when there's HDD inserted.

• Fix an issue where the UDM-Pro can't link with 1G peer device using UF-RJ45-10G on SFP+ ports.

• Fix an issue where advertised MTU in IPv6 RA packet is not used.

• Fix an issue where content filtering doesn't work for wired clients in guest portal enabled networks.

Known issues

• Local backup restore unreliable.

Additional information

Please report any issues you encounter with this release using the Report Bug form.

Manual upgrade instructions

SSH into your UDM-Base/UDM-Pro and execute the following in it's shell (replace <firmware_url> with one of the download links found below):

ubnt-upgrade <firmware_url>

UDM-Base Checksum

md5: 889e22cd3c0114f5438e668b29e816fd

sha256: 4cb46e61e6ea99ccff0d0db9b737f9461d638f537defecda5388fd60bfb09d5e

UDM-Pro Checksum

md5: 7c2ec7d1c59a6d9400c8e70fc5d5cf92

sha256: 8655de631f09322b471487011cb926e11ad0e4d99e7f78ade7384cfaaaa9f0a8