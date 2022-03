Återfå ljudupptagning

Skrivet av Tsubodie: Ursäkta, skulle angett vilken mobil det handla om.

Det är en Samsung S20 Gå till inlägget

"m4a is usually audio only, whereas mp4 contains audio and video streams. There is no need to convert between formats, simply change the . m4a extension to . mp4 (or vice versa) and it will still play."

"How do I play an M4A file?

A lot of android devices may not be able to directly play M4A unless it's supported by the device OS itself. The best way around this is to use a third-party audio player that can play the M4A format. The most common options are VLC and Google Play Music apps."