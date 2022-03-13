Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

G.Skill TridentZ DDR4 3600MHz CL17 4x16GB

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

G.Skill TridentZ DDR4 3600MHz CL17 4x16GB

I am selling because I upgraded to a Royal CL14 kit.
I have been running this kit with CL16 tuned timings and 1.4v dram voltage. It is stable at this setting and I have never experienced crashes (I have been using these for two years).
Samsung B-die
Lifetime warranty comes with all TridentZ kits which doesn't require a receipt.
Place bids as you like but I don't intend to sell them below 2000:-
Buy-now price is 3000:-

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Bjuder 1000kr för 2 st.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara