G.Skill TridentZ DDR4 3600MHz CL17 4x16GB

Gaming: Intel i7 5960X 4.4GHz 1.2v | RTX 2080 Ti | 64GB DDR4 CL13 3600MHz
Compute cluster: Dual Epyc 7742 with 128 cores, 256 threads, and 512GB DDR4 3200MHz
I am selling because I upgraded to a Royal CL14 kit.
I have been running this kit with CL16 tuned timings and 1.4v dram voltage. It is stable at this setting and I have never experienced crashes (I have been using these for two years).
Samsung B-die
Lifetime warranty comes with all TridentZ kits which doesn't require a receipt.
Place bids as you like but I don't intend to sell them below 2000:-
Buy-now price is 3000:-
Bjuder 1000kr för 2 st.
