G.Skill TridentZ DDR4 3600MHz CL17 4x16GB

I am selling because I upgraded to a Royal CL14 kit.

I have been running this kit with CL16 tuned timings and 1.4v dram voltage. It is stable at this setting and I have never experienced crashes (I have been using these for two years).

Samsung B-die

Lifetime warranty comes with all TridentZ kits which doesn't require a receipt.

Place bids as you like but I don't intend to sell them below 2000:-

Buy-now price is 3000:-

