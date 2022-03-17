- Plats
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1
Länk till AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 Highlights
Support For
Radeon™ Super Resolution (RSR) Technology – RSRGD-197 is an in-driver spatial upscaling feature that is built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX™ Super ResolutionGD-187 technology. It delivers near-native resolution and increased performance across thousands of games that run in exclusive full screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer discrete graphics.
AMD Link – Updated AMD Link Play feature now allows up to four users to connect to an AMD Radeon graphics-powered PC from an Android- or Windows-based PC, phone, tablet or TV to play local multiplayer games. AMD Link is also introducing customizable hotkeys, allowing gamers to use their devices to control their gaming experience. AMD Link is now accessible from the Microsoft store and can be downloaded as a standalone application on non-AMD based PCs, inviting an even wider range of users and hardware to join a personal gaming cloud.GD-159
Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) – Bringing crispness and clarity to in-game visuals that have been softened by upscaling and post-process, the latest version of RIS can now be used to enhance visuals in video playback and other productivity applications with a single click.
Faster Downloads – Saves time and reduces the driver download size when updating AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition directly from the application, downloading and installing only the files that need updating on the PC.
Improved Toast Notifications – Provides users with a clearer snapshot on which key features are enabled or disabled whenever they launch a game.
Fixed Issues
Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
On some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics, the Tuning page within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may display incorrect preset selections after installing the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver.
While playing Forza Horizon 5™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 Graphics, longer than expected load times may be experienced when Ray Tracing is enabled and set at either Medium or High Ray Tracing Quality setting.
Visual artifacts may be observed while playing It Takes Two™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.
Enabling Radeon™ Chill for SteamVR™ may lead to inconsistent performances being experienced.
After disabling the Hotkeys feature in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, some hotkeys still function for some users when they restart their system.
Known Issues
Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
Important Notes
The latest version of AMD Link for iOS and tvOS devices will be introduced at a later date.
AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
AMD is working with the game developers to resolve an issue where users experienced stuttering or lower than expected FPS values while playing God of War™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.