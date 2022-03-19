Forum Datorer och system Bärbara datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

W10: Inlog & lösenord begärs oombett fast rutan inte ikryssad i kommando netplwiz. Hur av-aktivera log-in permanent?

Som rubriken.

Vi har rutan om lösenord icke ikryssad ända sedan burharna fick W10 för många år sedan, men på sistone begär alla våra riggar som rullar på W10 ändå typ 8 ggr av 10 login lösenord.

Kommando netplwiz bekräftar att rutan okryssad.

Är detta en glitch med någon sen uppdatering? Inga svar hittade vid sökning i forumet lr på g00gle.

Hur permanent av-aktivera lösenord?

Tacksam för operativt fungerande metod!

Jag fick nåt liknande fenomen, så då fick jag aktivera de boota om datorn och av aktivera de igen så funka det.

Skrivet av bärplockaren:

Jag fick nåt liknande fenomen, så då fick jag aktivera de boota om datorn och av aktivera de igen så funka det.

Yes, händer ibland och Bärplockarens lösning brukar fungera för mig med. Är lite som "har du provat at starta om datorn?", fast här är det "har du provat att starta om funktionen?" Glöm inte att köra en bootcykel innan du återaktiverar den.

