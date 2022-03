Wifi, startar med 100 Mbps men går sedan över till 10 Mbps, orsak? Lösning?

Efter lite google (du har dålig täckning på 5Ghz...? - eller i alla fall sämre än på 2,4Ghz varför ditt kort "hoppar" över till bandet med bäst signalstyrka):

"The default mode I found might not be true for all installations or driver versions (this driver is 4.0.3.262), but if you run into an issue of extremely slow transfers or connectivity issues then checking the following might solve the problem:

Device Manager / Network Adapter / Qualcomm Atheros QCA61x4 / Properties / Advanced / Wireless Mode:

The mode choices range from 01 (11b) to 12 (11a/b/g/n/ac). Changing the mode from the default of 01 to 12 immediately resolved the problem. There are a few other modes which also support AC but restrict other connection speeds if you prefer. There is one other setting which could be significant: Preferred Band which defaults to 'No Preference' but can be changed to 'Prefer 5GHz'."