Lenovo Legion 5 bärbar

Lenovo Legion 5 bärbar

Säljer en bärbar dator som typ aldrig kom till användning.. Datorn är i nyskick och ser i stort sätt oanvänd ut. Köpt i slutet av oktober 2021.

Installerade Windows 11 med nyckeln som var förinstallerad i datorn.

Modell: 15IMH05H
Info:
120Hz skärm
1080P IPS skärm
16Gb ram
512gb m.2 SSD
Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti
Intel Core i5 10300H
Upplyst tagentbord

Nypris: run 11k
Bud som gäller

Kan skickas, köpare betalar frakt

Nytt bud: 2 000 kr
3000

3500 Hämta

Nytt bud: 4 500 kr +frakt
Nytt bud: 4 500 kr Hämtar
5000

Nytt bud: 5 200 kr
