Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Asus RT-AC87U

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Asus RT-AC87U

Kränger min router då jag uppgraderat mitt nätverk.

Rullat på fin fint.
Återställd.

Då den är några år på nacken (Köptes 2014) & säljes i befintligt skick så sätter jag startbud på 50 kr.

Frakten står köparen för alt hämtar den i Karlskoga.
Skickas med postnord eller schenker vilket köparen får välja.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Nytt bud: 100 kr + frakt
Gå till annonsen för att lägga ett bud.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Bra att veta att äldre Asus-routrar är måltavla för rysk virus.
https://www.sweclockers.com/nyhet/33967-aldre-asus-routrar-ma...

Åtgärder för att skydda sig:
"Asus rekommenderar att användare installerar den senaste mjukvaruuppdateringen oavsett om de tror att de har blivit utsatta eller inte. Problemet med Cyclops Blink är att den inte försvinner ens vid återställning av routern, eftersom den kan spara sig själv till lagringsminnet i en router. Det är just därför Asus rekommenderar att installera den senaste mjukvaran, för att på så sätt radera hela lagringsutrymmet.
..
Därtill har Asus några råd som kan reducera risken att bli infekterad, som att stänga av fjärrstyrning av routern samt att byta användarnamn och lösenord."

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Aizu:

Bra att veta att äldre Asus-routrar är måltavla för rysk virus.
https://www.sweclockers.com/nyhet/33967-aldre-asus-routrar-ma...

Åtgärder för att skydda sig:
"Asus rekommenderar att användare installerar den senaste mjukvaruuppdateringen oavsett om de tror att de har blivit utsatta eller inte. Problemet med Cyclops Blink är att den inte försvinner ens vid återställning av routern, eftersom den kan spara sig själv till lagringsminnet i en router. Det är just därför Asus rekommenderar att installera den senaste mjukvaran, för att på så sätt radera hela lagringsutrymmet.
..
Därtill har Asus några råd som kan reducera risken att bli infekterad, som att stänga av fjärrstyrning av routern samt att byta användarnamn och lösenord."

Gå till inlägget

hehe ja kanske därför han säljer den till en ovetandes

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara