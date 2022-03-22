NVIDIA GeForce 512.15 WHQL

Our latest GeForce Game Ready driver delivers the ultimate experience in Bethesda Softworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo, thanks to out of the box support for NVIDIA DLSS . And in Chorus, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and No Man’s Sky we’re bringing you support for NVIDIA DLAA, enabling players to further improve image quality.

Plus, there’s day-0 support for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and support for 11 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors.

Fixed Issues in this Release:

[Advanced Optimus]: Brightness levels do not change properly when display set to NVIDIA GPU only mode with HDR set to off. [3497181]

Increased registry reads by DWM.exe when GPU is connected to G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible display [3535493]

[NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][Ampere] Putting notebook to sleep by closing the lid and then waking up the notebook may cause Windows to reboot when in dGPU mode. [3444252]

The native resolution for a DVI or HDMI display may not be available from the display settings if the display contains an invalid EDID. [3502752]

[Adobe Substance Sampler/Stager]: Fixed Optimus profile to run on dGPU by default. [3557257]

[Enscape]: Shadow rendering is incorrect. [3530584]

[Solidworks Visualize Boost]: When the application process is running in the background, the GPU memory clock may operate at lower clock speeds. [3417407]

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: Adobe Media Encoder could crash due to out of memory error when encoding multiple R3D 8k files. [3532477]

[Foundry Nuke]: CUDA and OpenCL kernel return incorrect result. [3497442]

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/187304/en-...

Open Issues:

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]

Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. [3542678]

[RTX 3050] Driver may randomly timeout and recover while using Google Chrome [3567457]