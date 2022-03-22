Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Cheap laptops in working state for Ukrainian refugees

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Cheap laptops in working state for Ukrainian refugees

I am helping Ukrainian refugees in Sweden. Kids need laptops / computers for online studies, adults for work and Swedish language courses.

If you have anything lying on a shelf and collecting dust, that can serve the purpose and does not cost much - let me know, I am willing to buy it out.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara