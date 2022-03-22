Cheap laptops in working state for Ukrainian refugees

Miyconst
Medlem
●
Xeon E5-2698 V3 | RTX 3080 | 64 GB DDR4-2133 ECC REG | Samsung Evo 970 1TB, 860 2 TB | Oculus Rift S
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
I am helping Ukrainian refugees in Sweden. Kids need laptops / computers for online studies, adults for work and Swedish language courses.
If you have anything lying on a shelf and collecting dust, that can serve the purpose and does not cost much - let me know, I am willing to buy it out.
Xeon E5-2698 V3 | RTX 3080 | 64 GB DDR4-2133 ECC REG | Samsung Evo 970 1TB, 860 2 TB | Oculus Rift S
https://www.youtube.com/c/Miyconst
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.