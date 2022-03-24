Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

Tele2 "förmåner"?

Medlem

Tele2 "förmåner"?

Tjenare!

Märkte precis i Tele2 appen att det finns något som heter "förmåner", där jag kan få dubbel hastighet på bredbandet (ifrån 250 till 500). Är det någon som har eller har testar detta? Enligt Tele2 så är det kostnadsfritt och gäller sålänge man har kvar sitt abonnemang, alltså ett Tele2 bredband och ett Tele2/Comviq abonnemang.

Vet att 500 är rätt så overkill, men ifall det är gratis och håller så länge man har abonnemanget, så känns det lite som "ja, varför inte?". Men är det någon downside till att ha dubbelt så snabbt? Med t.ex. stabilitet?

Medlem

Nej, det finns ingen teknisk downside, tvärtom.

Medlem

Såg också det men gäller inte om man har fiber som jag. Endast coax. Så förmånerna är rätt menlösa.

Medlem
Skrivet av Michael1:

Såg också det men gäller inte om man har fiber som jag. Endast coax. Så förmånerna är rätt menlösa.

Funkar utmärkt för mitt fiber.
Men du kanske har något gruppavtaleller så som avviker.

Medlem
Skrivet av keyser:

Funkar utmärkt för mitt fiber.
Men du kanske har något gruppavtaleller så som avviker.

"För att kunna nyttja förmånen Dubbel hastighet behöver du dels ha ett mobilabonnemang hos Tele2 eller Comviq samt ha ett bredband från Tele2 med hastighet på upp till 300 Mbit/s.

Du måste också ha bredbandet via vårt kabelnätverk (FiberKoax)."

Så inte om man har riktig fiber.

Medlem
Skrivet av Michael1:

"För att kunna nyttja förmånen Dubbel hastighet behöver du dels ha ett mobilabonnemang hos Tele2 eller Comviq samt ha ett bredband från Tele2 med hastighet på upp till 300 Mbit/s.

Du måste också ha bredbandet via vårt kabelnätverk (FiberKoax)."

Så inte om man har riktig fiber.

Spännande, jag har det aktiverat på mitt 300/100 vanliga fiber och har haft det i ett flertal månader. De kanske har ändrat villkoren för nya användare.

Medlem
Skrivet av Michael1:

"För att kunna nyttja förmånen Dubbel hastighet behöver du dels ha ett mobilabonnemang hos Tele2 eller Comviq samt ha ett bredband från Tele2 med hastighet på upp till 300 Mbit/s.

Du måste också ha bredbandet via vårt kabelnätverk (FiberKoax)."

Så inte om man har riktig fiber.

Jag har Fiber (Internetsladd rätt in i väggen). Har inte provat att aktivera förmånen, men den kommer upp där iaf.

Frågan är varför dom har såna förmåner. Ha dubbel hastighet gratis, så länge man har abonnemanget känns skumt.

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Skrivet av Fikaknugz:

Jag har Fiber (Internetsladd rätt in i väggen). Har inte provat att aktivera förmånen, men den kommer upp där iaf.

Frågan är varför dom har såna förmåner. Ha dubbel hastighet gratis, så länge man har abonnemanget känns skumt.

Man brukar kalla det för "Helhetskund". Dvs göra dig svårare för dig att flytta till konkurrent då du måste betala mer för den snabba hastigheten.

Medlem
Skrivet av keyser:

Spännande, jag har det aktiverat på mitt 300/100 vanliga fiber och har haft det i ett flertal månader. De kanske har ändrat villkoren för nya användare.

Får du ut 600/200Mbps?

Medlem
Skrivet av Bael:

Får du ut 600/200Mbps?

Bara neråt som dubblas. 578/86 enligt Speedtest, på wifi.

Medlem
Skrivet av keyser:

Bara neråt som dubblas. 578/86 enligt Speedtest, på wifi.

Men det står dubbel hastighet på ditt bredband då borde även uploaden dubbleras tycker man!?

