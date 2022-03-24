- Plats
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2
Mer info/nedladdning här.
Support For
Ghostwire™: Tokyo
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands™
Up to 23% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6900XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-465
Up to 21% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-466
Up to 20% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6700XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-467
Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.
Fixed Issues
While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.
Game crash may be observed by users on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT while playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin™.
Stuttering may be experienced while playing Genshin Impact™ with video playback or encoding on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.
Using the AMD Software hotkey to open and close Radeon™ Overlay may introduce stuttering while playing some games such as Grim Dawn™.
During Hades™ gameplay, some users on AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 may experience game crash.
Known Issues
Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.