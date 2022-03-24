Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2

Mer info/nedladdning här.

Support For

  • Ghostwire™: Tokyo

  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands™

    • Up to 23% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6900XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-465

    • Up to 21% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-466

    • Up to 20% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6700XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-467

    • Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.

Fixed Issues

  • While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

  • Game crash may be observed by users on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT while playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin™.

  • Stuttering may be experienced while playing Genshin Impact™ with video playback or encoding on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

  • Using the AMD Software hotkey to open and close Radeon™ Overlay may introduce stuttering while playing some games such as Grim Dawn™.

  • During Hades™ gameplay, some users on AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 may experience game crash.

Known Issues

  • Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

  • Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

