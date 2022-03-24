Mer info/nedladdning här.

Up to 20% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6700XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-467

Up to 21% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6800XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-466

Up to 23% increase in performance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ 4k Badass settings, using AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 on the Radeon RX 6900XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.3.1RS-465

Fixed Issues

While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Game crash may be observed by users on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT while playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin™.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Genshin Impact™ with video playback or encoding on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Using the AMD Software hotkey to open and close Radeon™ Overlay may introduce stuttering while playing some games such as Grim Dawn™.