Beställa dator - Komponenter

Har "knåpat" ihop en dator utöver den jag frågade om tidigare och detta är vad jag kom fram till för lite mer hårdnackad prestanda

Vad skulle du/ni ändra och fortfarande hålla det i ungefärlig samma prisklass?

Bifogar en länk till inet listan
(Hörde något om att många z690 kort har värmeproblem)

Vad jag skulle ändra är DDR5 till DDR4 och köpa windows från gråsida.
Boom 3k sparat, 0 prestanda förlorat

Edit: Har inte hört att moderkort haft "värmeproblem" på dom senaste 20 åren

