PowerColor - AMD Radeon 6700XT - Red Devil

PowerColor - AMD Radeon 6700XT - Red Devil

PowerColor - AMD Radeon 6700XT - Red Devil
- Warranty Proshop Purchase date: 19/04/2021
- Full box, accessories , used occasionally for gaming/browsing

Start bid price: 6000kr
*anything below is not taken in consideration

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

Reference :

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412222/powercolor-radeon-rx-6700...

Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

