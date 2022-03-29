PowerColor - AMD Radeon 6700XT - Red Devil

- Warranty Proshop Purchase date: 19/04/2021

- Full box, accessories , used occasionally for gaming/browsing

Start bid price: 6000kr

*anything below is not taken in consideration

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

Reference :

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5412222/powercolor-radeon-rx-6700...

Accept only Swish.

Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.

* no exchanges please

* check feedback section

