Tips på intel moderkort med t sensor ddr4

🎮 → Ryzen 7 3700x • B450 Tomahawk Max • 16GB, 3600mhz • 3080 @Customloop
🖥️ → Monitor: Xiaomi 34" Ultrawide 144hz
⌨️ → Glorious GMMK Pro
🖱️ → G-Pro Wireless Superlight
🎧 → Steelseries Arctis 7
Som rubriken lyder, har letat lite men inte hittat något, ja kanske är blind? Men finns det något socket 1700 ddr4 moderkort med en kontakt för t sensor på?
Vet du något, tipsa gärna!
