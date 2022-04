Asus TUF AX5400, Max DNS queries reached

Apr 1 01:03:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:04:36 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:04:36 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:04:40 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:04:40 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:05:36 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:05:36 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:05:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:05:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:06:37 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:06:37 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:06:44 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:06:44 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:07:37 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:07:37 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:07:43 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:07:43 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:09:38 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:09:38 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:22:05 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:22:05 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:CF:5C:5E:5A:B5, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:50:09 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth F0:03:8C:57:AA:EB, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:50:09 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc F0:03:8C:57:AA:EB, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 01:50:09 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc F0:03:8C:57:AA:EB, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 01:50:09 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc F0:03:8C:57:AA:EB, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 04:49:36 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:67:84:21:C9:9E, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 04:49:36 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc AC:67:84:21:C9:9E, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 04:49:52 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth AC:67:84:21:C9:9E, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 04:49:52 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc AC:67:84:21:C9:9E, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 05:23:41 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(469): eth6: Deauth_ind 44:07:0B:92:55:B0, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 05:24:02 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth 44:07:0B:92:55:B0, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 05:24:02 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc 44:07:0B:92:55:B0, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 06:45:41 rc_service: httpds 1342:notify_rc restart_firewall

Apr 1 07:12:00 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 07:12:00 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 07:12:01 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth5: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 07:12:01 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth5: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 07:33:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 07:33:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 07:33:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 07:33:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:07:35 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 08:07:35 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 08:07:35 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth5: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:07:35 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth5: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:32:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 08:32:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 08:32:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:32:42 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:57:27 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:57:33 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:57:39 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:57:53 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:58:04 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:58:10 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:58:16 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:02 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:07 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 08:59:07 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 08:59:07 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth5: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:59:07 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth5: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:59:08 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:22 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 08:59:22 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 08:59:22 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:59:22 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 08:59:27 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:33 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:39 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:45 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:51 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 08:59:51 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 08:59:51 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 09:00:11 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:00:18 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:00:24 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:00:30 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:00:46 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:00:52 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:00:58 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:01:07 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:01:30 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth5: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:01:30 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth5: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:01:35 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:01:41 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:01:47 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:02:07 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 09:02:07 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 09:02:12 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:02:13 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth5: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:02:13 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth5: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:02:18 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:02:24 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:02:30 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:02:50 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:02:57 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:03:04 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:03:10 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:03:30 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:03:36 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:03:42 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:03:50 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:04:17 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:04:23 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:04:29 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:04:52 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:04:58 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:05:05 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:05:11 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:05:31 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:05:37 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:05:43 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:05:49 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:06:14 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:06:19 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:06:25 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:06:31 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:06:55 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:07:01 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:07:07 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:07:34 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:07:40 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:07:46 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:08:12 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:08:17 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:08:23 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:08:29 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:08:46 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:08:52 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:08:58 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:09:04 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:09:05 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 09:09:05 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 09:09:05 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:09:05 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc 74:59:09:BA:4E:86, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:09:10 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:09:34 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:09:40 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:09:46 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:10:13 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:10:18 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:10:24 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:10:30 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:10:51 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:10:57 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:10:59 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 54:48:E6:69:02:5B, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 09:10:59 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth5: Disassoc 54:48:E6:69:02:5B, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 09:11:03 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:11:09 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:11:12 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth5: Auth 54:48:E6:69:02:5B, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:11:12 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth5: Assoc 54:48:E6:69:02:5B, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:11:35 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:11:41 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:11:47 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:12:13 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:12:19 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:12:26 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:12:32 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:12:52 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:12:58 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:13:04 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:13:10 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:13:29 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:13:35 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:13:42 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:13:48 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:14:13 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc CA:08:AF:8A:2E:B0, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 09:14:13 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc CA:08:AF:8A:2E:B0, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)

Apr 1 09:14:14 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(505): eth6: Auth CA:08:AF:8A:2E:B0, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:14:14 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(534): eth6: Assoc CA:08:AF:8A:2E:B0, status: Successful (0)

Apr 1 09:14:25 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:14:35 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:14:56 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:02 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:08 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:14 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:20 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:38 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:44 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:50 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:15:56 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:16:23 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:16:29 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:16:35 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:17:03 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:17:09 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:17:15 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:17:44 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:17:50 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:17:57 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:18:20 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:18:26 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:18:32 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:18:38 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:19:06 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:19:12 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:19:18 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:19:43 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:19:48 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:19:54 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:20:00 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:20:24 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:20:29 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:20:35 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:20:59 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:21:05 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:21:11 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:21:17 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:21:42 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:21:48 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:21:55 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:22:24 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:22:30 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:22:36 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:22:59 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:23:05 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:23:11 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:23:17 dnsmasq[1994]: Maximum number of concurrent DNS queries reached (max: 150)

Apr 1 09:23:25 rc_service: httpd 1343:notify_rc restart_wan_if 0;restart_stubby

Apr 1 09:23:26 wsdd2[2016]: error: wsdd-mcast-v4: wsd_send_soap_msg: send

Apr 1 09:23:29 wsdd2[2016]: error: wsdd-mcast-v4: wsd_send_soap_msg: send

Apr 1 09:23:29 wsdd2[2016]: error: wsdd-mcast-v4: wsd_send_soap_msg: send

Apr 1 09:23:30 wan: finish adding multi routes

Apr 1 09:23:30 miniupnpd[1823]: shutting down MiniUPnPd

Apr 1 09:23:35 miniupnpd[9341]: HTTP listening on port 51033

Apr 1 09:23:35 miniupnpd[9341]: Listening for NAT-PMP/PCP traffic on port 5351

Apr 1 09:23:40 WAN_Connection: WAN was restored.

Apr 1 09:23:43 BWDPI: fun bitmap = 47f

Apr 1 09:23:43 kernel: HTB: quantum of class 10001 is big. Consider r2q change.

Apr 1 09:23:44 kernel: HTB: quantum of class 20001 is big. Consider r2q change.

Apr 1 09:23:44 kernel: HTB: quantum of class 10009 is big. Consider r2q change.

Apr 1 09:23:44 kernel: HTB: quantum of class 20009 is big. Consider r2q change.

Apr 1 09:23:44 kernel: HTB: quantum of class 30010 is small. Consider r2q change.

Apr 1 09:23:45 kernel: HTB: quantum of class 20010 is small. Consider r2q change.

Apr 1 09:23:45 kernel: Archer TCP Pure ACK Enabled

Apr 1 09:23:45 rc_service: udhcpc 9178:notify_rc stop_samba

Apr 1 09:23:45 rc_service: udhcpc 9178:notify_rc start_samba

Apr 1 09:23:45 rc_service: waitting "stop_samba" via udhcpc ...

Apr 1 09:23:45 wsdd2[2016]: Terminated received.

Apr 1 09:23:45 Samba_Server: smb daemon is stopped

Apr 1 09:23:46 dhcp_client: bound 79.136.97.167/255.255.255.224 via 79.136.97.161 for 1200 seconds.

Apr 1 09:23:46 Samba_Server: daemon is started

Apr 1 09:28:55 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(469): eth6: Deauth_ind CA:08:AF:8A:2E:B0, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 09:28:55 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(469): eth6: Deauth_ind CA:08:AF:8A:2E:B0, status: 0, reason: Deauthenticated because sending station is leaving (or has left) IBSS or ESS (3)

Apr 1 09:28:56 wlceventd: wlceventd_proc_event(486): eth6: Disassoc CA:08:AF:8A:2E:B0, status: 0, reason: Disassociated because sending station is leaving (or has left) BSS (8)