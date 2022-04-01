Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd

Smart watch, Kan man ringa från den?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Smart watch, Kan man ringa från den?

Hej.
Köpte en Amazfit gts 2 till min dotter i födelsedags present.
Helt novis på klockor och tog för givet att man kan ringa från den via samsung mobilen Bluetooth.
Men hon kan bara ta emot samtal och sms notisar.
Varken ringa eller smsa från klockan går, hon blev ganska besviken.
Va inne på inet idag och han sa att denna går att ringa från
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6610243/samsung-galaxy-watch-4-40...
Men tyckte det var bättre att köpa lte modell, dock har jag hallon och deras esim verkar inte stödja smartklockor.
Sen var jag senare idag på elgiganten och han sa att enbart lte modeller går att ringa från, inga andra.
Han va också inne på att köpa samsung klocka om man har samsung telefon men.
Vem har rätt?
Kan man ringa FRÅN klockan?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ska du "ringa ifrån klockan" så behövs LTE och dem behöver även ett eSIM för smartklockor.

https://www.inet.se/produkt/6610240/samsung-galaxy-watch-4-40...

Så, ja det går att ringa från en Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, men det måste vara LTE varianten. Finns både med och utan.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Enligt sida 43 i manualen https://downloadcenter.samsung.com/content/UM/202111/20211108...
så syns det ju inget speciellt att det skulle vara ringa utgående samtal oavsett modell när den är kopplad till telefonen

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jo jag vet. Jag pratade med en på inet sveavägen och vi kollade på båda modellerna i datorn.
Han tyckte att lte var bättre för då kunde hon ringa även då telefonen inte var nära, tex från parken.
Men han sa att det även går att ringa från den utan lte då den är kopplad till hennes telefon via Bluetooth

Senast redigerat
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Ziron:

Enligt sida 43 i manualen https://downloadcenter.samsung.com/content/UM/202111/20211108...
så syns det ju inget speciellt att det skulle vara ringa utgående samtal oavsett modell när den är kopplad till telefonen

Gå till inlägget

Så såg det ut när jag tittade på en video på youtube, instruktionsboken är inte lte modellen?
Står ju att man kan ringa samtal där på sidan 43.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Neo1:

Jo jag vet. Jag pratade med en på inet sveavägen och vi kollade på båda modellerna i datorn.
Han tyckte att lte var bättre för då kunde hon ringa även då telefonen inte var nära, tex från parken.
Men han sa att det även går att ringa från den då den är kopplad till hennes telefon via Bluetooth

Gå till inlägget

Ja, just det. LTE betyder bara att den har mobilt nätverk på samma nivå som en mobiltelefon, man kan t.om. säga att det är en liten mobil telefon klocka.

De andra modellerna har ingen LTE (Ingen IMEI nummer/ Mobilt nätverk) men oftast WiFi och Bluetooth som du kan använda din mobiltelefon som är uppkopplat mot smartwatchen som en slags "relä" funktion, en slag ekstension till din Mobiltelefon om du vill.

Jag har en gammal Samsung Galaxy Gear S3 watch som har denna funktion, det går att ringa från den, och ta inkommande telefonsamtalen med den, fast mobiltelefonen måste vara i närheten och uppkopplat.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag kan ringa ifrån min Huawei Watch GT2, så länge den är ansluten till mobilen (vilket den alltid är). Jag kan gå runt i hela lägenheten och vara fortsatt ansluten till mobilen oavsett var den är, så väldigt bra räckvidd och går igenom betongvägg.

Jag kan dock inte SMSa från klockan, bara läsa SMS jag får, läsa mail osv. Jag är riktigt nöjd med mitt köp, otroligt smidigt att prata genom klockan om man håller på och gör något med båda händerna.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara