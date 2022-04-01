Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Övrigt Tråd

Vattenkylning läckt på grafikkort

Vattenkylning läckt på grafikkort

Tjena Swec, jag har ett problem.

För någon timma sen så krångla datorn från ingenstans. Efter en del felsök och omstarter så gick grafikkortets fläktar igång på hundra och skärmarna dog, strax därefter grafikkortet självt. Efter en del tittande och micklande så såg man till sin fasa att grafikkortets backplate var besudlat av en smörjig smörja. Kort ogott, min äldre Corsair H80i hade börjat läcka direkt från pumpen/höljet och under okänt lång tid droppat ner på graffet, porten och del av sydbryggan.

När man nu öppnat upp kortet så ser man att det förmodligen långsamt runnit ut över i stort sett alla komponenter på baksidan. Ska öppna kylarsidan snart men befarar liknande travesti även där.

Så, frågan jag ställer mig nu är, hur hanterar jag denna skada för att om möjligt rädda så mycket som möjligt? Vad för kylvätska finns i H80i? Kan jag om möjligt spola med vatten för att få bort kladdet och långtora därefter? Spola med oljefri sprit?

Jag har tyvärr inte råd med några datordelar förrän om tidigast två månader och en del hobby och arbete är lättast tillgängligt från stationära datorn. En lösning som räddar komponenterna räddar mig från minst en månad av extra ansträngning.

Moderator

Du får plocka isär kortet, rengöra och sedan testa kortet om det inte finns några synliga kortslutningar på kretskoret. Ja, det går bra att rengöra kortet med vatten, helst avjoniserat, så länge du sköljer med ex. isopropanol och låter det torka väl efteråt.

AIOer kör på en vatten/glykol-bladning.

Medlem

Det går utmärkt att spola av kretskort med vatten, var försiktig med statisk eletricitet bara och låt grejor torka ordentligt efteråt så är det mycket möjligt att du få liv i ditt grafikkort igen.

Medlem

Gör en okulär kontroll utav komponenterna på grafikkortet när det väl torkat. Brännmärken/utbuktningar tyder på att komponenten kan behöva bytas ut.

Nej vanligt vatten innehåller salter som är elektriskt ledande man kan ta risken att använda vanligt vatten men att säga vanligt vatten funkar utmärkt är falskt.

Destillerat vatten eller Isopropanol är vad man normalt använder för att rengöra kretskort.

Det är inte några enorma mängder salt eller andra föroreningar i vårt dricksvatten här i Sverige så att använda vanligt dricksvatten till rengöring är helt ok.

