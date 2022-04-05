Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1

Liten uppdatering om ny drivrutin med mer information här.

Support For

  • Unreal® Engine 5.0 and City Sample.

Fixed Issues

  • Visual artifacts in Horizon Zero Dawn™ may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.

  • Cursor may be misaligned in some titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn™ and resolution changes while using Radeon™ Super Resolution.

  • Performance Metrics Overlay may be misaligned after snapping the window to either side of the desktop.

Known Issues

  • Display mode of 4K 120Hz may be missing on some FreeSync™ displays using some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

  • Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

  • Ryzen CPU Overclock settings may be changed after resetting or importing a profile from Radeon Performance Tuning Options.

  • Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara