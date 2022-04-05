AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1

Liten uppdatering om ny drivrutin med mer information här.

Support For

Fixed Issues

Performance Metrics Overlay may be misaligned after snapping the window to either side of the desktop.

Cursor may be misaligned in some titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn™ and resolution changes while using Radeon™ Super Resolution.

Visual artifacts in Horizon Zero Dawn™ may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.

Known Issues

Display mode of 4K 120Hz may be missing on some FreeSync™ displays using some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

Ryzen CPU Overclock settings may be changed after resetting or importing a profile from Radeon Performance Tuning Options.

Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.