Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Dell XPS 13 (9310), Ryzen 5600G, tangentbord och fläkt.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Dell XPS 13 (9310), Ryzen 5600G, tangentbord och fläkt.

Säljer bort lite grejer som inte används.

Dell XPS 13 9310, 13.4" Full HD+ IPS matt, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8 GB, 512 GB PCIe SSD, WiFi 6, bakbelyst tangentbord, Win10 Pro.

I väldigt fint skick. Skickar med Logitech G305 och dockningsstation. Skickas i orginalkartong eller hämtas på plats. Bud från 5000kr.

AMD Ryzen 5600G
Fast pris 1700kr.

Lian Li unifan SL140
Oanvänt. Ingår fläktkontroll. 150kr fast pris.

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed wireless tactile
I väldigt fint skick. Orginalkartong finns. Bytes helst mot Varmilo TKL + pengar. Bud från 1000kr.

Deltaco DK430BR
250kr fast pris.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara