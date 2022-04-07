Dell XPS 13 (9310), Ryzen 5600G, tangentbord och fläkt.

Warhole
Medlem ♥
●
Säljer bort lite grejer som inte används.
Dell XPS 13 9310, 13.4" Full HD+ IPS matt, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8 GB, 512 GB PCIe SSD, WiFi 6, bakbelyst tangentbord, Win10 Pro.
I väldigt fint skick. Skickar med Logitech G305 och dockningsstation. Skickas i orginalkartong eller hämtas på plats. Bud från 5000kr.
AMD Ryzen 5600G
Fast pris 1700kr.
Lian Li unifan SL140
Oanvänt. Ingår fläktkontroll. 150kr fast pris.
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed wireless tactile
I väldigt fint skick. Orginalkartong finns. Bytes helst mot Varmilo TKL + pengar. Bud från 1000kr.
Deltaco DK430BR
250kr fast pris.
