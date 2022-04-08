Forum Mjukvara Moln- och internettjänster Tråd

Ska få 250/250 - redan betalat för 100/100?

Ska få 250/250 - redan betalat för 100/100?

Jag gjorde en tabbe och betalade redan för 100/100 Bahnhof idag.

Nu fick jag nyss mejl om att om 3-5 dagar uppgraderas jag till 250/250 (jag ansökte om det förra veckan så jag var väl medveten).

Frågan är om jag kommer att få dubbla fakturor eller om det kommer att bli justerad faktura? Dvs., inte full 250/250 faktura eftersom jag redan betalat för 100/100 faktura. Dvs., betala mellanskillnaden?

@Bahnhof Har betalat 149 SEK för 100/100. Ska betala 229 SEK för 250/250. Alltså blir mellanskillnaden 80 SEK vilket bör vara första fakturan för 250/250 eftersom jag redan betalat 149 SEK.

Vad tror ni? Tror ni att Bahnhof har ett tillräckligt välutvecklat affärssystem eller kommer det automatiskt att bli fel faktura första gången?

"Min självbevsikelse är omätbar och min helg nästan förstörd!"

Jag "outar" direkt bara för att det inte skall bli massa trams bakom kulisserna. Är för övrigt nöjd med Bahnhof.

/ AplAy.

Ring och fråga? Dom vet nog bättre än oss

Klart det kommer bli rätt. Det kommer synas automatiskt vid konteringen av ditt konto.

Vad ska diskuteras? Är den nya fakturan redan skapad så blir det garanterat fel. Hinner din betalning registreras så kanske det blir rätt. Berättar du för Bahnhof kundtjänst så kanske det löser sig direkt.

Kontakta Bahnhof via officiella kanaler och fråga.

Sannolikt justerar de på nästa faktura.

Från deras hemsida:

Citat:

Hur blir det med faktureringen?

Alla eventuella prisskillnader justeras på din nästkommande faktura. Om du har betalat ett lägre belopp än din nya månadskostnad under pågående period så blir din nästa faktura högre än vanligt. Om du har betalat ett högre belopp än din nya månadskostnad under pågående period så blir din nästa faktura lägre än vanligt. Eventuell ändringsavgift faktureras också på kommande faktura.

Stor sannolikhet att det blir fel på första fakturan, men att det justeras på en senare faktura utan att du behöver göra något.

Självklart justeras fakturan nästa fakturering.

Det är lite jobbigare om det är din slutfaktura när du sagt upp ditt abonnemang. T.ex. för mig hos Bredband2, där jag fick ringa till PayEx och begära pengar tillbaka eftersom det då blev för mycket inbetalt (betalar kvartalsvis). PayEx tog därmed ut en avgift på 50kr bara för att betala ut dessa igen ))))))

