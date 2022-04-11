Asus Zenbook UX533 15.6" i5-8265U 8GB 512GB GTX 1050 max-q

emiandji
The laptop is in great working and cosmetic condition. I am selling due to a new laptop from work. The battery works like day one and it can last at least one day. I sparingly used this laptop. See the reviews on the internet: low weight, large battery, large screen, and with dedicated GPU. The new price was about 14000SEK when I bought it. I am the second owner. I bought it when it was 2 months old. I have had it for about two years.
CPU: i5-8265U
RAM: 8GB
SSD: NVME 512GB
GPU: GTX 1050 Max-Q
Battery: 73WHrs
Screen: 15.6 inch IPS
Weight: 1.65kg
There is only a small scratch on the lid, see picture 2, which can be barely seen under normal lighting.
Original box and charger and the accessories are included.
https://www.asus.com/us/Commercial-Laptops/ASUS-ZenBook-15-UX...
