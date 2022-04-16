Announcing GPU-June 2.0 on behalf of my friend.

Forum Datorkomponenter Retro Tråd

Hi all!

I would like to get the word out about a fun event my friend (Pixelpipes From YouTube) did last year about older graphics cards. We had a month dedicated to making videos on graphics cards from the DX9 Era and older. This year it returns again but with new guidelines. This event is fun because we can showcase new content creators in the retro space.

Surely this must interest some of you here 🙂
I myself will be contributing this year
If you would also like to contribute..

Here is the official Website - http://www.gpujune.com
Here is last year's playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC-GPEYjsF-jvOQHeJBY5J...
Here is the official discord link if you want to discuss old PCs and other such thing including the GPU June event - https://discord.gg/65uNzH3xwW

Best regards
Ash 🙂

