Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Dator

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Dator

Operating System
Windows 11 Enterprise 64-bit

CPU
Intel Core i5 11600k @ 3.90GHz
Skylake Technology

RAM
16,0GB 3200 Fury.

Motherboard
Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. B560M H (U3E1)

Graphics
ASUS VE278 (1920x1080@60Hz)
8095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (ASUStek Computer Inc)

Storage
931GB Western Digital WDC WDS100T2B0C-00PXH0 (Unknown (SSD))
223GB Crucial_ CT240M500SSD1 SCSI Disk.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara