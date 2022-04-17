toornan
Medlem ♥
Operating System
Windows 11 Enterprise 64-bit
CPU
Intel Core i5 11600k @ 3.90GHz
Skylake Technology
RAM
16,0GB 3200 Fury.
Motherboard
Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. B560M H (U3E1)
Graphics
ASUS VE278 (1920x1080@60Hz)
8095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (ASUStek Computer Inc)
Storage
931GB Western Digital WDC WDS100T2B0C-00PXH0 (Unknown (SSD))
223GB Crucial_ CT240M500SSD1 SCSI Disk.
