Vårrensning

1st gtx 560
2st 250mm reservoarer alphacool
1st 360 alphacool radiator
1st 120 ekwb radiator
1 gentle typhoon fläkt
1 noctua 140
4st phantek 140mm fläktar
1 aquacomputer filter
1 alphacool dc med akryltopp
1 fractal design newton 600w modulärt.
Allt eller inget, ge mig ett bud och hämta i helsingborg, har satt 2000 men är inte omöjlig att prata med
Nås bäst på telefon
0762633264
