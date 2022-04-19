Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Övrigt Tråd

Vilket grafikkort ska jag köpa

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Vilket grafikkort ska jag köpa

Hej! Jag har länge tänkt på att bygga en dator och jag måste nu välja ett grafikkort. Budgeten ligger rum 10000 kr. Jag har ljust nu en tripelmonitor setup. Men datorn nu orkar inte köra t.ex forza 5 med alla 3 monitorer i bruk. Så min fråga är vilken gpu som är bäst för ultra wide Gaming. Har tänkt köpa ett Gtx 1080 men har ngn några andra tankar kring vad som skulle vara optimalt?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Är budget på hela datorn 10.000 eller bara grafikkortet?

Har du 10k att lägga på grafikkort så kanske du slå till på detta:

https://www.elgiganten.se/product/gaming/datorkomponenter/gra...

Dock osäkert hur priserna komma att sjunka i framtiden då det faktiskt finns att få tag på grafikkort nu.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Skulle köpt nått begagnat gammalt kort sålänge då priserna fortfarande är urspårade.

Vänta ut nästa generation, borde börja dyka upp under sommaren och släppas till hösten

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Oliver91:

Skulle köpt nått begagnat gammalt kort sålänge då priserna fortfarande är urspårade.

Vänta ut nästa generation, borde börja dyka upp under sommaren och släppas till hösten

Gå till inlägget

Du får ju ett 3080 för 10 000 nu, kommer knappast bli bättre.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

https://www.amazon.se/dp/B08HVQZMXG/

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara