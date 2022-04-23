Looking for an RX 6700XT

Dilios
Currently new to Sweden and don't have Swish yet.
Can pay through my Swedbank bank account.
Looking for an AMD graphics card preferably RX6700XT, depending on brand i could pay more or less.
The prices are starting to go down so now's the time to sell and also not the time to buy but i need one now since my own card died.
I pay with Swish and can pick up in Stockholm.
