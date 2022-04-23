Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Looking for an RX 6700XT

1
Looking for an RX 6700XT

Looking for an AMD graphics card preferably RX6700XT, depending on brand i could pay more or less.
The prices are starting to go down so now's the time to sell and also not the time to buy but i need one now since my own card died.
I pay with Swish and can pick up in Stockholm.

