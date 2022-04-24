Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Rykte: Geforce RTX 4000-serien stannar kvar på PCI Express 4.0

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Melding Plague

Rykte: Geforce RTX 4000-serien stannar kvar på PCI Express 4.0

Enligt uppgift hoppar Nvidia inte på PCI Express 5.0-tåget med nästa omgång konsumentorienterade grafikkort.

Läs hela artikeln här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

aww......

Kör dock P67 så ingen fara för min del ännu...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Antar att det är pga pci-e 5.0 inte är nödvändigt än?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av SwedenVirre:

Antar att det är pga pci-e 5.0 inte är nödvändigt än?

Gå till inlägget

Ja precis, bandbredden för PCIe3x16 räcker ju fortfarande väl för dagens kort som tester redan visat, så känns som PCIe5 främst kommer vara för enterprise lösningar just nu

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av SwedenVirre:

Antar att det är pga pci-e 5.0 inte är nödvändigt än?

Gå till inlägget
Skrivet av medbor:

Ja precis, bandbredden för PCIe3x16 räcker ju fortfarande väl för dagens kort som tester redan visat, så känns som PCIe5 främst kommer vara för enterprise lösningar just nu

Gå till inlägget

Direct Storage...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av xfade:

aww......

Kör dock P67 så ingen fara för min del ännu...

Gå till inlägget

Ja du har ju helt klar större bekymmer med CPU och ram än att pcie3.0 håller på att ta slut

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av BergEr:

Ja du har ju helt klar större bekymmer med CPU och ram än att pcie3.0 håller på att ta slut

Gå till inlägget

No shit??

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av xfade:

Direct Storage...

Gå till inlägget

Det funkar fint med all pcie-lagring... vad kommer ens en PCIe5-ssd kosta? Redan PCIe4 kostar ju ca dubbla priset per gig idag... Jag tar hellre dubbel storlek alla dagar i veckan

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara