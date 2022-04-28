ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO / AMD Ryzen 5950x / GSKILL 4000 C15 32GB RAM

Jeriko
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO (Wi-Fi) X570
AMD Ryzen 5950x
- Warranty INET Purchase date: 04/05-2021
- Full box, accessories , used occasionally.
GSKILL F4-4000C15Q-32GTZR
- Warranty PROSHOP DE Purchase date: 07/09-2020
Start minimum bid price:
CPU: 5000kr
MOBO: 3000kr
RAM: 2700kr
*Anything below is not taken in consideration. If you have a question , please reach out in PM.
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.
Reference :
CPU:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5588372
MOTHERBOARD:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5616075
RAM:
https://www.computersalg.se/i/6382504/g-skill-tridentz-rgb-se...
Accept only Swish.
Shipping cost is covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
